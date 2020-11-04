Monroe man charged with manslaughter after fatal DUII crash

A Monroe man is facing three felony and 14 misdemeanor charges following a multi-vehicle accident that killed a Lebanon woman.

Just after 3 p.m. on Friday, 27-year-old Daniel Dionicus Ruiz was driving a Ram 2500 pickup on Highway 20 when he crossed into opposing traffic near milepost 20, according to information from the Oregon State Police. Ruiz allegedly hit two unspecified vehicles before colliding head-on with a Mazda MZ3 driven by 20-year-old Lebanon resident Lexi Marie Brockmann.

Brockmann died from her injuries.

Police reported that Ruiz failed a field sobriety test, had bloodshot eyes and had a blood alcohol content of .09%. Ruiz allegedly admitted to officers that he was drinking whiskey earlier in the day.

Ruiz faces first- and second-degree manslaughter charges in Brockmann's death. He is also charged with felony third-degree assault, driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, 10 counts of reckless endangering, two counts of second-degree criminal mischief for damage caused to the other vehicles and driving while suspended or revoked.

This is not Ruiz' first DUII charge: he's faced impaired driving allegations in 2017 and 2018 Benton County. Both of those cases also carried citations for driving while suspended or revoked.

Ruiz is scheduled for a probable cause preliminary hearing at 4:30 p.m. on Monday in Lincoln County Circuit Court. He is in custody at the Lincoln County Jail on $1 million bail.

Nia Tariq can be reached at 541-812-6091. Follow her on Twitter @NiaTariq.

