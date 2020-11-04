Monroe man charged twice with manslaughter after fatal DUII crash

A Monroe man is facing three felonies and 14 misdemeanors following a a multi-vehicle accident that killed a Lebanon woman.

Just after 3 p.m. on Friday, 27-year-old Daniel Dionicus Ruiz was driving a Ram 2500 pickup on Highway 20 when he crossed into opposing traffic near Milepost 20. Ruiz hit two unspecified vehicles before colliding head-on with a Mazda MZ3 driven by 20-year-old Lebanon resident Lexi Marie Brockmann.

Brockmann died from her injuries.

Police reported that Ruiz failed a field sobriety test, had bloodshot eyes and had a blood alcohol content of .09%. Ruiz admitted to officers that he was drinking whiskey earlier in the day.

According to court records, Ruiz faces first- and second-degree manslaughter charges in her death. He is also charged with felony third-degree assault, driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, 10 counts of reckless endangering, two counts of second-degree criminal mischief from damage caused to the other vehicles and driving while suspended or revoked.

Ruiz is scheduled for a probable cause preliminary hearing on Monday in Lincoln County Court at 4:30 p.m. He is in custody at the Lincoln County Jail on a $1 million bail.

Nia Tariq can be reached at 541-812-6091. Follow her on Twitter @NiaTariq.

