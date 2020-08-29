Missing Corvallis teen found safe

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Corvallis teenager Ava Carey was found alive in a neighboring state on Saturday evening, according to the Corvallis Police Department.

The 16-year-old had been missing since the evening of Aug. 20. She told family she was heading to Village Green Park in northeast Corvallis, but she did not return as expected.

Additional details — including why Ava went missing, what state she was found in and how she was located — are not available to the public at this time, said CPD Capt. Joel Goodwin. He confirmed that arrangements were being made for Ava's return to Corvallis.

In a prepared statement, the Carey family shared their "never-ending gratitude" for CPD's efforts to find Ava.

"We cannot express our gratitude enough to the community of Corvallis, we have been blown away by the generosity," the family said. "Everything was a team effort, and it worked."

The Benton County Major Crimes Team, including the Albany and Philomath police departments, Benton County Sheriff's Office, Linn County Sheriff's Office and Benton County District Attorney's Office contributed to the investigation, along with the local FBI's Child Abduction Rapid Deployment Team.