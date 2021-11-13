Mishap at dock strands OSU rowing spectators

Family weekend certainly started with a splash for some in Corvallis.

Spectators at the Oregon State University rowing inter-squad scrimmage Saturday morning were left a little damp after the gangplank for the OSU boathouse dock broke off, leaving parents, children and students stranded.

“This is the most dramatic part of parent weekend so far,” Oriana Vanderlind said. Vanderlind’s son Tristin is a sophomore at OSU and part of the crew team. She was on the dock with her husband and 7-year-old son when the gangplank broke.

According to Oregon State University Police Lt. David Sweeney, the call came in for a water rescue at around 9:42 a.m. He estimated there were around 75 people on the dock when the gangplank between the shore and dock collapsed.

“I was on the dock and heard a splash and an ‘oh my God’,” Mike Bishop said. “I was confident someone would help though.”

Bishop’s daughter Sierra is a member of the OSU crew team. Over the summer, she competed at the U23 World Championships and helped the USA U23 crew team win gold.

No one was injured and no one fell into the water. The Corvallis Fire Department responded and conducted the water rescue using an inflatable float to help people get across the gap between the stairs to the shore and the dock. They provided life jackets for those on the dock. The Benton County Sheriff's Office also responded and brought a boat.

“The most important thing is everyone is safe,” OSU Executive Deputy Athletic Director Dan Bartholomae said.

Bartholomae said he didn't have any answers regarding what could have caused the collapse. He said the dock and ramp are only a few years old.

“It seems like there were too many people at the bottom of the ramp,” OSU sophomore Ella Daugherty said. “The ramp sank and wasn’t floating back up. People were running back towards shore.”

Some people got wet, but no one was soaked. The rowing races continued throughout the rescue. Some joked that they had a great view of the races as they were stranded on the dock.

Vanderlind said she started thinking about how she would get her child back to shore, but overall, no one appeared too scared during the incident. However, large spiders seemed to be the biggest concern.

“I look over and the dock is in the water and there’s all of these spiders,” OSU sophomore Annelise Norkitis said.

Talk of spiders could be overhead by many of those who were on the dock during the incident. Daugherty, Bishop and Vanderlind all mentioned the abnormally large spiders and seeing them crawling around.

As people made their way up from the dock and back on the ground, they embraced with friends, took photos and cheered.

Members of the crew team finished their races and the CFD assisted them with getting off the dock and back to the shore.

Spectators seemed to be in high spirits and those who returned from the dock joked with each other about the whole incident.

