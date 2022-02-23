Memorial ceremony to honor John Burright, other fallen officers

This year’s Oregon Fallen Law Enforcement Officers’ Memorial Ceremony will add three fallen officers’ names to the memorial wall, including local Oregon State Police trooper John Burright.

The event, scheduled for 1 p.m. May 3 and hosted by the Department of Public Safety Standards and Training, will honor law enforcement officers who have “made the ultimate sacrifice while serving the citizens of Oregon.”

The state’s memorial wall honors more than 180 fallen Oregon officers who have died in the line of duty since the 1860s.

Burright’s name will be added to the memorial alongside S. Allen Burdic of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and Carl Frazier of the Lane County Sheriff’s Office.

Burright was born in Corvallis. He attended Oregon State University and later started work as a reserve deputy with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office in 1983. He was hired as an OSP trooper and stationed in Roseburg next. Then, he relocated to Albany and finally to Salem where he was an OSP sergeant.

He died May 4, 2021 at the Mennonite Home in Albany after an almost 20-year long battle with disabling injuries he sustained following an on-duty accident in 2001 when he was hit by a vehicle on Interstate 5.

Burright’s memorial service was held in Salem on Aug. 25, 2021 and was attended by hundreds of law enforcement officers from across the state and country.

On Feb. 9, 2022, the Oregon House of Representatives voted to adopt a bill that honors Burright and his service to the state.

Due to health and safety restrictions, the ceremony will be closed to the public, according to a news release from Department of Public Safety Standards and Training. Event partners include the Oregon Law Enforcement Memorial Fund, Oregon Concerns of Police Survivors, Oregon Fallen Badge Foundation and other statewide law enforcement associations.