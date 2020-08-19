Marijuana extract lab suspected in Lebanon explosion

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Lebanon Police Department is investigating a suspected marijuana extract lab explosion that injured a female on Tuesday afternoon.

The explosion was reported at about 2 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 600 block of South Fifth Street. When officers arrived on the scene, they learned that a female had come running from the apartment with her hair on fire, according to a news release issued on Wednesday afternoon.

The female was transported to Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital by the Lebanon Fire District, and was later transported to Legacy Emanuel Hospital for treatment related to burns on her body.

A male subject who also was in the residence at the time of the explosion was not injured.

The Lebanon Police Department is not releasing the names of the individuals due to the ongoing investigation, the news release states.

Officers found that the residence contained marijuana, butane and other items indicative of the possible manufacture of butane honey oil, according to the news release. Butane can be highly explosive if large quantities are in the open and ignited by a secondary source.