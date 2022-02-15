Man suspected of stealing mail from 35 victims, some from Linn, Benton counties

The Lane County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Sunday, Feb. 13 on suspicion of multiple theft charges involving more than 35 victims, some from Linn and Benton counties.

Rickey Lee Drummond Jr., 35, was arrested on suspicion of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, third-degree theft, identity theft and second-degree theft, according to the Lane County Jail website.

A Lane County deputy was patrolling Marcola Road on Sunday, according to a news release from the Lane County Sheriff’s Office, and spotted a truck matching the description of a stolen vehicle from the Junction City area.

The deputy activated his emergency lights as the truck turned onto Old Mohawk Road. The deputy confirmed the truck was the stolen vehicle in question and arrested Drummond, the driver, the news release says.

The deputy found stolen property including mail, identification and checks from more than 35 victims from Lane, Linn, Benton and Marion counties. According to the news release, some of the checks appeared to be fraudulently altered.

Police have been in contact with many of the victims.