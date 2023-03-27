The Lebanon Police Department has arrested a man accused of sexually abusing two minors in Linn County over 10 years ago.

Officers arrested Hector Miguel Lopez-Nunez, 38, on suspicion of multiple sex crimes.

According to court documents, Lopez-Nunez sexually abused two minor victims under the ages of 12. The alleged crimes are said to have occurred during multiple incidents between 2008 and 2010.

Lopez-Nunez is scheduled to be arraigned in Linn County Circuit Court on Monday afternoon, March 27 on four counts of first-degree sexual abuse and one count of first-degree unlawful sexual penetration.