The Linn County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of using a car and a knife to assault two victims.

Deputies arrested Robert Guy France, 55, on Monday, March 27.

According to court documents, on Monday, France allegedly used a motor vehicle to cause physical injury to a victim.

France is also accused of entering an Albany building with the intent of assaulting someone. He allegedly did cause physical injury to a victim using a knife, according to court documents.

France is scheduled to be arraigned in Linn County Circuit Court on Tuesday, March 28 on charges of first-degree assault, second-degree assault and first-degree burglary.