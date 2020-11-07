Madras man sentenced for sexually abusing two Benton County girls

A Madras man was sentenced in Benton County Circuit Court Friday morning for sexually abusing two girls between 2004 and 2007.

Larry Kent Henderson, 80, was indicted by a grand jury in May 2018 on two counts each of first-degree unlawful sexual penetration and first-degree sexual abuse of one girl who was, during the times alleged, between the ages of 4 and 7.

Henderson initially pleaded not guilty in June 2018. In August of this year, the charges were reduced to two counts of second-degree sexual abuse, to which Henderson pleaded guilty.

In another case against Henderson stemming from incidents that occurred in 2004 — the accuser being a different child under the age of 16 at the time — a grand jury indicted him in December 2019 on five counts of third-degree rape, six counts of second-degree sexual abuse and four counts of third-degree sodomy.

To those charges, Henderson initially pleaded not guilty, but amended his plea in August as part of an agreement with prosecutors. He pleaded guilty to one count each of the sexual abuse and rape charges, and the rest were dismissed in his sentencing on Friday.

Circuit Court Judge Joan Demarest sentenced Henderson in both cases to three months in jail and five years of supervised probation, with the sentences to be served consecutively.

Nia Tariq can be reached at 541-812-6091. Follow her on Twitter @NiaTariq.

