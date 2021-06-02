Lyons man sentenced to more than 25 years for Linn County sex crimes

A Lyons man was sentenced to more than 25 years in prison for three felony sex crimes in Linn County Circuit Court on Tuesday, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office announced.

Brandon Morgan, 45, was sentenced to two concurrent 25-year sentences after convictions for two counts of first-degree sodomy and an additional 18 months to be served consecutively for first-degree attempted sex abuse.

Morgan was convicted of all three counts by a jury on May 15. Judge Brendan Kane presided over the trial. The first-degree sodomy charges carried a 25-year mandatory minimum sentence due to the victim being under the age of 12, under a measure known as “Jessica’s Law.”

"We are appreciative of the jury’s consideration and satisfied with the sentence imposed by the judge as well as the court’s comments that truly validated the young victim, now survivor, who showed great strength and courage," said Ani Yardumian, who prosecuted the case for the Linn County District Attorney's Office.

Defense attorney Tyler Reid was not able to be reached for comment at the time of publishing.