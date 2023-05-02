A Linn County judge has called out a defense attorney over a legal strategy aimed at getting a new trial.

The case involved 42-year-old Sweet Home resident Alanna Nicole Partin, who was sentenced for sex crimes that victimized two young girls. The crimes occurred in 2019; one victim was younger than 9 at the time and the other was younger than 5.

In a letter dated April 25 that was entered into court records, Judge Rachel Kittson-MaQatish said defense attorney Jason Thompson acted highly inappropriately by contacting a juror who served on the case.

Thompson argued for a new trial prior to sentencing, citing what he called an irregularity in the proceedings. He alleged jury instructions weren’t followed, and the juror’s knowledge of Partin’s status as a convicted felon tainted the outcome.

The juror, Zachary Parker, is a corrections officer. He said he only looked up Partin after the jury completed its service and did so out of concern for his personal safety, wanting to ensure Partin was not held in the facility where he works.

Following testimony from Parker and a prison records employee who accessed Partin’s information for him, Kittson-MaQatish denied the motion for a new trial.

“I had never had this happen before, and I was a bit shocked that a juror was taking the stand,” Kittson-MaQatish wrote in her letter a week after the sentencing.

Citing Uniform Trial Court Rules, Kittson-MaQatish said Thompson needed the court’s permission before contacting or issuing a subpoena to a juror. She also noted the privacy and peace of jurors is paramount to the judicial system.

Specifically, Thompson should have demonstrated reasonable ground to believe a mistake was made in announcing or recording the verdict, or that the juror or jury was guilty of fraud or misconduct sufficient to set aside or modify the verdict, according to the judge.

“You had no right or authority to contact the juror or subpoena him to court,” she wrote. “Additionally, your basis for a new trial and reason for contacting this juror did not rise to the level for the court to even grant you contact with him.”

Every defendant on trial runs the risk of being looked up by a juror, Kittson-MaQatish wrote, although juries are instructed not to do that. She said Parker was credible in his claim that he didn’t look up Partin’s custody status while he was serving on the jury.

Kittson-MaQatish wrote that she is “greatly sorry” she wasn’t aware of the trial court rule when Parker was called to the stand. She said her letter is both an apology to Parker and also makes it clear to Thompson that it won’t happen again.

“Had I been aware, he would have never been allowed to testify, and you would have been admonished for calling him,” she wrote. “I have no doubt he was made to feel uncomfortable, embarrassed, and possibly in harm’s way.”

Thompson took up his defense in a letter of his own that was sent three days later.

After consulting with other lawyers and judges, Thompson disagreed that subpoenaing Parker constituted contact with him, and indicated a discussion was held in chambers about what would transpire before the juror was called to the stand.

Thompson also disagreed that Partin — by exercising her right to a jury trial — ran the risk of a juror looking up information about her. Given Thompson’s reason to believe that did happen, the matter was handled appropriately in the courtroom, he wrote.

“No one objected to the issuance of subpoenas or the calling of the witnesses prior to their testimony at this hearing,” Thompson wrote. “And, had you excluded either witness, then we would have objected and made a record on why that exclusion was improper.”

The merits of the motion for a new trial and the court’s rulings will be considered by the Oregon Court of Appeals in due course, Thompson added. He also noted “extremely difficult circumstances” in representing Partin.

“Criminal defense is at a crossroads in this state and publicly shaming lawyers who do this difficult work will not help,” he wrote.

Partin, who has claimed the court system has no authority over her, was found guilty on four charges of first-degree sexual abuse in a December jury trial in Linn County Circuit Court.

In April, she was sentenced to 12½ years in prison for the sexual abuse charges, having already been sentenced to 3 years in prison in connection with a weapons charge.

Prosecutors previously said there were other suspects in the Partin case. A trial was set for one person, prosecutors confirmed, but it has since been canceled and hasn’t been rescheduled.

When Partin initially appeared in court under the charges, through her attorneys, she repeated her claim that she is a Minnesota corporation and does not recognize the name she was charged under.

Partin has four cases under appeal in Linn County and is set for sentencing in June in a Benton County Circuit Court case, according to court records.