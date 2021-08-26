Linn County woman, initially charged with attempted murder, gets probation

Casie Murray, 36, was originally indicted with attempted murder. On Thursday, she was convicted of menacing.
Judge David Delsman sentenced Murray to three years of monitored probation Thursday afternoon in Linn County Circuit Court.
“I’m relieved that justice was served because Casie is a good person who has turned her life around,” defense attorney Patricia Lulay said.
Murray faced charges of one count of second-degree attempted murder, one count of attempted second-degree assault and one count of menacing.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Murray’s husband said she pointed a gun at him and pulled the trigger four or five times. The gun was apparently not loaded. Murray’s husband said he heard the hammer fall multiple times.
The incident happened Sept. 5 in the 39800 block of Mountain Home Drive near Sweet Home. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case. An investigator said Murray admitted to having a firearm in her vehicle and that she brought it to scare her husband. She denied pulling the trigger or pointing the gun at her husband. Prosecutor Conor McCahill said a blood alcohol content test showed that Murray was legally drunk that night.
A two-day, 12-person trial was set for January 2021 but was canceled. On July 15, Murray waived her right to a jury trial, and on July 26, a bench trial began.
The defendant was found guilty of the menacing charge and was found not guilty of attempted murder or attempted assault. According to court documents, Murray’s husband and daughter, who were there the night of the incident, testified during the trial.
Lulay said prison wouldn’t benefit Murray during the sentencing hearing.
The state argued for a five-year prison sentence.
“Obviously this was not the result that the state was hoping for, but I respect the system that we work in,” McCahill said.
Since the incident, Lulay said Murray has been living in a drug and alcohol recovery home. She said the defendant completed an anger management course and passed every drug and alcohol test she’s taken since the incident.
Murray’s sponsor at the house as well as a fellow housemate spoke at the sentencing in support of her. They argued that Murray has already made significant changes in her life and prison would disrupt this.
Along with the bench probation, Delsman ordered the defendant to pay $300 in fines. Murray is not allowed to possess firearms during probation and cannot possess any alcoholic beverages or enter a bar. She is ordered to report to an evaluator at Linn County Alcohol and Drug. The judge also ordered Murray to not have any contact with her husband or daughter.
