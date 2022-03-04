Linn County welcomes its newest judge

Keith Stein seems to be pretty popular among the Linn County community. To wit: Courtroom 1 was packed on Friday, March 4 for his investiture ceremony where he was officially acknowledged as Linn County Circuit Court’s newest judge.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown appointed Stein, 45, to the bench in late January, and in February he was sworn in. The investiture marked his welcome to the bench from the community.

Stein fills the vacancy left by former Linn County Circuit Court Judge David Delsman, whose retirement was effective Nov. 1.

Family and friends of Stein, prosecutors and defense attorneys were all in attendance.

“It’s pretty cool,” Stein’s 16-year-old son Benjamin said. “I know he worked hard for this, and he’s not taking it lightly.”

County representatives, such as District Attorney Doug Marteeny, Sheriff Michelle Duncan and Commissioner Roger Nyquist were also in attendance. Current and past judges sat in the jury box.

Linn County Circuit Court Presiding Judge Thomas McHill oversaw the ceremony.

“In my relationship with Keith that goes back several years, he’s an honest person, he’s a smart guy, he’s compassionate,” McHill said. “He is truly interested in justice and justice for everybody. We’re happy to have him on the bench and we’re proud that he has agreed to join us.”

Stein took his oath of office, promising to take on the duties and responsibilities that come with his new job. His wife helped with his official robing. Stein struggled to zip up the robe, which led to some light-hearted laughter.

Although he didn’t always envision himself becoming a judge, Stein’s more than 15 years working in the district attorney’s office has prepared him for the new gig, he said.

Having worked under Marteeny for many years, Stein asked his former boss to say a few words during the ceremony.

“I did ask Doug Marteeny to give a good speech, so I wouldn’t have to,” Stein joked.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

Marteeny took the opportunity to share a few personal stories about Stein that exemplify why he beleives the former prosecutor is ready for new responsibilities.

“Keith is compassionate,” Marteeny said. “It’s an attribute that you want in someone when you’re about to hand them some power. I’ve seen Keith interacting with many, many victims. He spent hours listening to them, speaking with them, advocating on their behalf.”

Marteeny touched on Stein’s humility, saying this attribute will serve him well in his new role. He emphasized the skills he has seen Stein utilize in court during his time as a prosecutor that will make him a good judge.

“He and I have called each other many things: Keith, friend, … but it is my honor to call you judge,” Marteeny said.

Stein closed out the ceremony with a speech of his own. He acknowledged how much he has learned from current and past judges, many of whom were in the room.

He even got in a few friendly jabs, emphasizing his colleagues’ quirks and working styles. Many anecdotes were followed by a teasing, “You know who you are.”

The courtroom erupted with laughter more times than one. It was as jovial as a courtroom can get.

But toward the end of his remarks, Stein got a little more serious, acknowledging the responsibility he’s about to take on.

“I have learned that it isn’t the black and white of the law that matters,” he said. “It is the culture, it’s the integrity of the people who enforce the law and who interpret the law. They’re the ones who form the pillars that instill faith in the community.”

Maddie Pfeifer covers public safety for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6091 or Madison.Pfeifer@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @maddiepfeifer_

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.