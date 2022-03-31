Linn County Sheriff’s Office investigates Lyons Market robbery

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Wednesday, March 30 robbery at a store in Lyons.

According to a news release, deputies responded to a report of a robbery at Lyons Market at around 10:21 Wednesday night. The caller said a man entered the store and took the cash register.

Once at the scene, deputies learned the male culprit entered with a gun and took the cash register, according to the news release. The man then reportedly got into the passenger side of a light colored, possibly silver, sedan and left the area.

The man was described as 5’6” to 5’8” tall and about 160 pounds. He was reported to be wearing black pants, a gray sweatshirt, blue jacket, dark hat and a face covering.

The news release said the vehicle was last seen traveling west from the store.

According to LCSO, the robbery appears to be an isolated incident and there is no indication of a threat to the public. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Kyle Connelly at 541-967-3950.