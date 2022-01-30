Linn County Search and Rescue helps injured snowmobile rider

Linn County Search and Rescue responded to Ray Benson Snow Park in the Cascade Mountains to help a male injured in a snowmobile crash on Saturday afternoon, according to Linn County Sheriff's Office logs.

Team members responded on snowmobiles to extract the male from the trail system in the area and returned him to the trailhead, where he was treated and transported by medics.

The initial call came in at about 12:20 p.m. and the rider was with medics by 2:30 p.m.

An LCSO supervisor said in a brief interview on Sunday that a deputy already was in the area working with the Mt. Jefferson Snowmobile Club at the time of the call.

The snowmobile rider said he lost control and thought he broke his left arm on the vehicle's handlebars during the crash, the LCSO supervisor added.