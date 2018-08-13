Two motorcyclists from Linn County were arrested in Benton County on Sunday in connection with a string of driving offenses that occurred in Lincoln County, triggering two high-speed pursuits and a multiagency response.
According to a news release from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, the incident began about 7:15 p.m. in Waldport, where Lincoln County Sheriff’s Deputy Cody Tadlock saw a motorcyclist make an illegal pass and drive off at “an extremely high rate of speed.”
The deputy gave chase, pursuing the cyclist for several miles as he drove east on Highway 34, but finally breaking off the pursuit for safety reasons as the biker was making illegal passes and driving in the oncoming traffic lane.
A short time later the same motorcycle passed the deputy’s vehicle going west. Again the deputy chased the bike, and again he stopped the pursuit to avoid endangering the public, the news release said.
In investigating the incident, Tadlock obtained video and still photos of the motorcyclist from security cameras at area businesses and learned that the suspect had been riding with a partner. Meanwhile, multiple motorists had called 911 to report two motorcyclists driving recklessly on Highway 34.
A Benton County sheriff’s deputy eventually spotted the two bikes parked behind a house in Alsea. Law enforcement officers from the Lincoln County and Benton County sheriff’s departments, the Philomath Police Department and Oregon State Police converged on the area and found the motorcyclists at a nearby house, where they were taken into custody.
Stephen Schoonover, 29, of Sweet Home was charged with reckless driving.
Matthew Short, 30, of Albany was charged with two felony counts of attempting to elude a peace officer as well as reckless driving, reckless endangering, driving with a suspended license and other crimes.
