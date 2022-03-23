Linn County man sentenced for assault of child

A Linn County man was sentenced to more than seven years in prison for assaulting a 2-year-old child in his care.

Linn County Circuit Court Judge Thomas McHill sentenced Patrick Decker, 26, to 7 1/2 years in prison on Wednesday morning, March 23. The conviction came after Decker pleaded no contest to a charge of first-degree assault.

In exchange for pleading no contest to the assault charge, the prosecution did not seek an enhanced sentence and also asked the court to dismiss a first-degree criminal mistreatment charge. McHill followed the recommendation.

Prosecutor Lindy Brownback and defense attorney Edward Talmadge both declined to comment.

According to court documents, the assault occurred on or around Nov. 14, 2021 and involved a child under the age of 6. A Lebanon Police Department news release issued in November said the agency received information Nov. 15 about a 2-year-old boy who was at Doernbecher Children’s Hospital with serious physical injury.

The boy was initially transported to Lebanon Community Hospital by Decker, the boyfriend of the victim’s mother, on Nov. 14. The child was later taken by air ambulance to Doernbecher.

According to Lebanon police, detectives interviewed Decker at Doernbecher and he admitted to causing the serious injury.

During Wednesday’s sentencing, Brownback told the court the victim sustained a fractured femur as a result of the incident. Brownback also provided the court with a letter reportedly written by someone who shared a wall with Decker at the jail. In the letter, the man allegedly said Decker confessed to him about the assault.

Maddie Pfeifer covers public safety for Mid-Valley Media.

