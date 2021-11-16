Linn County man facing charges of assault against child

A Linn County man has been charged with first-degree assault and first-degree criminal mistreatment for injuries he allegedly caused to a child.

Patrick Decker was arraigned in Linn County Circuit Court on Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 16 for an incident that is said to have taken place Sunday, Nov. 14. Court documents allege Decker intentionally or knowingly caused serious physical injury to a child younger than 6 years old who was in his permanent or temporary care.

The Lebanon Police Department investigated the case.

During Tuesday’s arraignment, prosecutors argued for $100,000 security while the defense asked for $50,000. Linn County Circuit Court Judge Michael Wynhausen ultimately set the bail at $100,000 and ordered Decker to not have any contact with the victim or the victim’s mother. Decker is lodged in the Linn County Jail.

Edward Talmadge was appointed as Decker’s attorney. Decker is set to appear in court on Dec. 6.