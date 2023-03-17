A Linn County man has died in the custody of the Oregon Department of Corrections.

According to a DOC news release, Donald Dale Johnson, 73, died Friday, March 17. Johnson was lodged at Snake River Correctional Institution in Ontario and died at a local hospital.

The department has notified Oregon State Police, as is protocol for in-custody deaths.

Johnson entered DOC custody July 14, 2016, out of Linn County with an earliest release date of Oct. 28, 2028, the news release said.

According to Oregon's online court database, Johnson was convicted of two counts of first-degree sexual abuse committed against a minor.