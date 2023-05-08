Linn County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a Salem man who they suspect committed multiple robberies locally.

Deputies arrested Tyler Stephen Michael Partlow, 30, on suspicion of robbery and harassment charges.

Over the weekend, deputies responded to a robbery at Loves Truck Stop in Millersburg at about 11:22 p.m. Saturday, May 6, according to an agency news release. A witness told law enforcement a man had entered the store with a hammer and demanded money from the clerks.

Customers and employees attempted to stop the robbery, but the suspect fled the location, the news release said. While deputies searched the area, the Albany Police Department received reports of another robbery at the Motel 6 on Pacific Boulevard. According to the news release, the description of the suspect and his vehicle were the same as the Millersburg robbery.

Linn County deputies, Albany police and Oregon State Police continued to search the area. Officers spotted the suspect vehicle on the Santiam Highway and conducted a traffic stop.

Police took Partlow into custody without incident, LCSO said.

Beyond the robberies, Partlow also had a felony parole violation warrant for burglary, according to the news release. The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact LCSO at 541-967-3950.