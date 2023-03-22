Two Linn County Sheriff's Office deputies shot and killed a Sweet Home man Tuesday afternoon, March 21 during an incident near Cascadia.

At around 2 p.m., deputies responded to a reported disturbance in the area, according to an Oregon State Police news release. Deputies confronted 30-year-old Noah David Colgrove, who OSP say was armed. Two deputies discharged their duty weapons. The news release did not say how many rounds deputies fired.

Law enforcement provided medical aid to Colgrove, but he was declared dead at the scene. No deputies were injured in the incident, according to OSP. The involved deputies have been placed on administrative leave, as is agency policy.

Only Linn County deputies were at the scene of the shooting, said Sheriff Michelle Duncan.

"We won't be releasing any information until the investigation is done," Duncan said.

The sheriff's office declined to share specific information about the case, including dispatch records that would include the time and address of the shooting.

Oregon State Police is leading a multi-agency investigation into the shooting.

According to Oregon's online court database, Colgrove has three open cases from 2022: two in Linn County and one in Jackson County.

Between the three cases, he is accused of two counts of unlawful possession of methamphetamine, felon in possession of a restricted weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, strangulation and fourth-degree assault.

According to court records, Colgrove did not attend any of his scheduled arraignments for the cases. A warrant was issued for his arrest in February 2022.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.