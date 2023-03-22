Linn County Sheriff's Office deputies were involved in a shooting while responding to a 911 call for a disturbance in east Linn County, according to an agency Facebook post.
The Linn County Major Crimes Team, led by the Oregon State Police is investigating the shooting. According to the Facebook post, LCSO will provide updates as more details become available.
It was not clear from the post whether police shot at someone or were the target of a shooter.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.