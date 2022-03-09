Linn-Benton Alert System test scheduled for Saturday

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office will test the Linn-Benton Alert System Saturday, March 12 between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

The alert will go out to people in Linn and Benton counties who have signed up for the emergency notifications.

Those who haven’t signed up can do so at www.buff.ly/3IRMcSB.

The Linn-Benton Alert System pushes out notifications to county residents during emergency events or evacuations. Residents can choose how and where to receive alerts. This includes via cell, home or work phone, text message, teletypewriter and more.

LCSO asks recipients of Saturday's test alert to confirm on their phone or device when they receive the notification. This will stop more attempts to deliver the message. Recipients should not call 911 or contact LCSO after receiving the message.