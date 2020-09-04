Lincoln County couple involved in lethal Blodgett shooting sentenced for manslaughter

Morris declined to address the court. His attorney Thomas Hill, however, said Morris is apologetic.

“My client has not vigorously asked to seek ways to deny responsibility,” Hill said. “He knows that he needs to accept responsibility, and doing time comes with that.”

The prosecution insisted that Julie Thurman was deserving of as much blame as Morris.

“Mr. Morris, even though he pulled the trigger, was not the most culpable figure,” Matusko said. “The trauma of that night and the knowledge that (Bragi and Troy Thurman) had to run for their lives will never leave them.”

It hasn’t left Bragi Thurman, he told the court on Friday. Every time he hears a car door close on his property, he said, he drops to the floor out of fear.

“Julie gave a stolen gun to a man to come kill me,” he said. Then, he added, that man killed Newell, who’d been his friend for two decades.

He alleged that his ex-wife, if given leniency, has the capability to manipulate someone like Morris again into doing her “dirty work.”

“It’s in her nature,” he said. “She knows no other tools.”