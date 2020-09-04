Lincoln County couple involved in lethal Blodgett shooting sentenced for manslaughter

A Lincoln County man and woman were sentenced on Friday in a May 2018 incident that left one person dead and another badly injured in the small Coast Range community of Blodgett.
Under terms of a plea agreement, Jim Dandee Morris, 58, of Newport will serve 20 years in prison for shooting at four people and killing one in an alleged plot to kill his then-girlfriend’s estranged husband. The girlfriend, Julie Ann Thurman, 53, of Waldport, will serve eight years for her role in the crime. Judge Locke Williams presided over both cases in Benton County Circuit Court.
Julie Thurman had property disputes with her then-husband Bragi Thurman arising from their separation, according to prosecutor Amie Matusko of the Benton County District Attorney's Office. At some point, Bragi Thurman alleged, she stole his Uzi 9mm from a safe and handed it off to Morris.
According to a Benton County Sheriff’s Office detective, Julie Thurman paid a visit to Bragi Thurman’s property on May 21 and was seen on a trail camera talking to Wesley Newell. During that conversation, she could be heard accusing Newell of helping her estranged husband. According to Bragi Thurman, he was there to help jumpstart a tractor that she’d taken the key to.
Julie Thurman left, but later that day Morris joined her — after allegedly partaking in some target practice near his home — and the two drove back to Bragi Thurman’s property on Tum Tum Road. Around 9 p.m., prosectors said, Morris exited the vehicle and began shooting at Bragi Thurman, his son Troy, Newell and Cassandra Wilhelm, who was also visiting.
Newell died from his injuries.
“I hope that you will never find peace in your soul because you ripped my dad from his grandkids,” said Charles Newell in court during a sentencing hearing on Friday. “Wes had nothing to do with your squabble. He was just trying to help a friend, and you killed him.”
Wilhelm suffered wounds to her left shoulder and both thighs and continues to struggle through her recovery.
“I can’t squat down unless I can hold onto something,” Wilhelm told the court in her victim statement. “I can’t run. I have a bullet still in my butt. I get reminded of the pain every day.”
Although Bragi and Troy Thurman fled and avoided being shot, Matusko said, Julie Thurman then attempted to hit them with her vehicle. She later told detectives that she went up to the driveway where the shooting took place, saw that Wilhelm was injured and left. Both she and Morris were arrested the next morning.
Julie Thurman was indicted by a grand jury in September 2018 for murder, attempted murder, felony assault with a firearm and theft, among other charges. As part of a plea deal on Friday, she pleaded no contest to second-degree manslaughter in the death of Newell, second-degree assault on Wilhelm, attempted first-degree assault constituting domestic violence against Bragi Thurman, attempted first-degree assault against Troy Thurman and hindering the prosecution of Morris.
She will receive credit for time served, but will not be eligible for early release programs for good behavior. Upon her release, she’ll be subject to three years’ post-prison supervision and will be prohibited from contacting the victims, their families or Morris. Williams also recommended she get counseling for domestic violence.
Mike Flinn, her attorney, said there were “gaps” in the prosecution's efforts to connect her with Morris’ crimes. Flinn also accused Bragi Thurman of being the more violent partner, citing a previous domestic violence incident that happened during their relationship.
“It’s easy to assume, based on her relationship with Mr. Morris and based on her contentious relationship with Mr. Thurman, that she had something to do with it,” he said. “Mr. Morris made up his mind to do these things without my client’s involvement.”
Thurman told the court that she is blameless and that she forgives the victims and their families for implicating her in any wrongdoing.
“As God is my witness,” she said, “I am completely innocent of all this.”
Morris’ indictment included murder, attempted aggravated murder and felony attempted assault, among other charges. He also took a plea deal, admitting guilt for first-degree manslaughter in Newell's death, first-degree assault with a firearm against Wilhelm, first-degree attempted assault with a firearm against Bragi Thurman, first-degree attempted assault with a firearm against Troy Thurman and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Williams handed down a sentence of 20 years, with similar provisions to Thurman's punishment, including three years of post-prison supervision and counseling for substance abuse.
Morris declined to address the court. His attorney Thomas Hill, however, said Morris is apologetic.
“My client has not vigorously asked to seek ways to deny responsibility,” Hill said. “He knows that he needs to accept responsibility, and doing time comes with that.”
The prosecution insisted that Julie Thurman was deserving of as much blame as Morris.
“Mr. Morris, even though he pulled the trigger, was not the most culpable figure,” Matusko said. “The trauma of that night and the knowledge that (Bragi and Troy Thurman) had to run for their lives will never leave them.”
It hasn’t left Bragi Thurman, he told the court on Friday. Every time he hears a car door close on his property, he said, he drops to the floor out of fear.
“Julie gave a stolen gun to a man to come kill me,” he said. Then, he added, that man killed Newell, who’d been his friend for two decades.
He alleged that his ex-wife, if given leniency, has the capability to manipulate someone like Morris again into doing her “dirty work.”
“It’s in her nature,” he said. “She knows no other tools.”
Each of the victims and their families expressed discontent with the defendants' sentences. Williams acknowledged their frustrations and noted that justice “is an imperfect system,” which not only works in the interests of the victims but also those of the accused.
“Whether (it was) manipulation or substance abuse or getting caught up in Ms. Thurman’s relationship with Mr. Thurman and what was going on with their property … doesn’t thoroughly explain the horror of that day,” he said.
Reporter Nia Tariq can be reached at nia.tariq@lee.net.
