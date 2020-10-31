Lebanon woman dies, man charged with DUII and manslaughter after Hwy 20 crash

A 20-year-old Lebanon woman has died after a driver who was reportedly intoxicated veered into opposing traffic, hitting three vehicles.

Around 3:15 p.m. on Friday, first responders were dispatched to Highway 20 near Milepost 20 in Lincoln County after a multi-vehicle crash was reported.

According to Oregon State Police, a Ram 2500 pickup operated by 27-year-old Monroe resident Daniel Dionicus Ruiz was heading eastbound when it crossed into westbound lanes. The Ram hit two undisclosed vehicles before colliding with a Mazda MZ3 driven by 20-year-old Lebanon resident Lexi Brockmann.

Brockmann was pronounced dead due to her injuries. According to police, no serious injuries happened to drivers of the first two cars.

Ruiz was charged with driving under the influence of intoxicants and second-degree manslaughter. Court records show that Ruiz has had at least two DUII charges in Benton County in the past. According to a news release, Ruiz was also arrested following the crash for having outstanding warrants in Linn and Benton counties.

Ruiz is being held at Lincoln County Jail with a bail totaling $130,000. The jail's online inmate roster also lists reckless endangering as a charge he's facing from Friday's arrest.

Nia Tariq can be reached at 541-812-6091. Follow her on Twitter @NiaTariq.

