Linn County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a Lebanon woman on suspicion of arson in connection to a residential fire.

Deputies arrested Abrianah Malayna Smith, 24, on suspected charges of first-degree arson, second-degree criminal trespass and tampering with evidence.

Court documents allege that on Thursday, April 20, Smith intentionally caused $50,000 or more of damage to someone else’s property by starting a fire or causing an explosion.

Smith was arraigned in Linn County Circuit Court on Tuesday afternoon, April 25 on one count of first-degree arson. During the arraignment, prosecutor Coleen Cerda alleged Smith “lit her grandparents' house on fire.”

Cerda said Smith lived with her grandparents, but they were allegedly upset about Smith using drugs. Smith then set her room on fire before leaving the house with her grandmother, Cerda alleged.

Smith’s grandfather, who was still in the house, eventually noticed the fire.

The fire damaged 50% to 60% of the house, Cerda said, displacing its occupants.

Linn County Sheriff Michelle Duncan said Smith returned to the residence while fire investigators were onsite and tried to enter the building. A deputy eventually located Smith Monday at the property and arrested her.

During Tuesday's arraignment, Judge Michael Wynhausen set bail at $25,000. The next hearing in the matter is scheduled for May 22.

According to a Lebanon Fire District news release from last week, firefighters responded to a structure fire in the 300 block of Cascade Drive on Thursday night.

During the arraignment, Cerda seemingly acknowledged that this was the fire in question. Cerda said the fire occurred at an address that matched Lebanon Fire District’s description from the news release.

When crews arrived on scene that night, they discovered heavy smoke showing from the front door and out of the building’s eaves.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to a single bedroom, the news release said, but the occupants of the home were displaced due to smoke damage throughout the building.

No one was injured during the fire. At the time of the news release, LFD said the cause of the fire was under investigation.