Lebanon wants to offer would-be cops more

Lebanon’s police force is about to become more competitive in a tight hiring market after the City Council agreed to move ahead with hiring bonuses.

Chief Frank Stevenson said after a Wednesday, March 23 council meeting that the Lebanon Police Department won’t know until the end of the month how much it intends to offer would-be cops. But he believes hiring bonuses may make the difference for applicants who would choose to work in Lebanon over competing agencies if all other prospects were equal.

Stevenson said he recently offered a job to a Lebanon man who ended up at another department outside his home town because starting pay was better.

“If I offered a bonus he probably would say yes,” he said.

Mid-valley police agencies have struggled for months to fill vacancies, a trend that started two years ago as retiring officers age out of the force and younger applicants just aren’t interested, officials said. Chiefs and sheriffs have cited media portrayals of departments after the 2020 police killings of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd for diminished interest from new applicants.

At the same time, experienced officers transfer to better paying agencies — a move called a lateral hire. With some departments like Eugene and Springfield offering upward of $10,000 for lateral moves, it’s harder for smaller departments with smaller budgets to attract experienced applicants.

Local agencies have offered bonuses in job listings since at least February.

Linn County Sheriff’s Office was offering $1,000 for experienced officers to sign on with another $4,000 offered at the end of a one-year probationary period. Albany Police Department was offering $5,000, half upon signing and the rest after 18 months.

Stevenson said his department likely will offer a bonus that competes against those nearby agencies and, if approved, probably would be split like other departments over initial signing and reaching the end of probation.

“This job — this occupation — they don’t always make probation,” Stevenson said.

The Lebanon City Council discussed potential hiring bonuses at its regular meeting in February, when Ward 2 Councilor KJ Ullfers warned that the city’s police chief could end up back on patrol instead of overseeing department operations under a wave of departures.

Councilors held a work session Wednesday, then entered an about 1 1/2-hours executive session called under an Oregon law that grants public bodies the right to shield deliberation in a closed meeting as they consider the employment of a public officer, employee, staff member or individual agent.

They emerged from that executive session and unanimously voted to direct City Manager Nancy Brewer to negotiate a hiring bonus with the Police Department and the union representing officers, the Lebanon Police Association.

Brewer and Stevenson said they won’t know to who or how large a bonus the city offers until after negotiations.

“What number will we land on? Ask me next week,” Stevenson said.

Alex Powers covers business, environment and healthcare for Mid-Valley Media. Contact him at 541-812-6116 or alex.powers@lee.net.

