Lebanon shed fire takes the lives of two pets

A shed fire on the 400 block of Cascade Drive in Lebanon resulted in the loss of two pet dogs early Wednesday morning, Jan. 18.

The Lebanon Fire District was dispatched 6:58 a.m. Wednesday. Twelve apparatus and 28 personnel responded to the fire. The first arriving officer reported that the shed was fully engulfed in flames, according to a press release from the Lebanon Fire District.

Multiple vehicles in the yard made the area difficult to access, but the fire was contained at 7:18 a.m. Because of the significant fire damage, fire investigators were unable to determine the cause of the incident.