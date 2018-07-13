A Lebanon man was sentenced to nearly three years in prison on child pornography charges on Friday morning in Linn County Circuit Court.
Andrew Duncan Irving, 32, had pleaded no contest to two counts of first-degree encouraging child sex abuse in late May. He will be required to register as a sex offender.
Irving was arrested by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office in September. He was charged in court in December.
Prosecutor Richard Wijers said authorities received a tip that Irving was downloading child pornography, and investigators found 27 different downloaded files.
Irving told police that he was trying to download pornography involving adults, but Wijers said the file names themselves proved that false.
Court documents indicate that the downloads were titled with graphic descriptions of sex acts as well as phrases such as “best child porn.”
Defense attorney George Derr acknowledged that his client had a pornography problem but no local minors had been harmed.
“There is no evidence in any way that a child has been victimized by my client,” Derr said.
“This is not the kind of person who poses a risk to society,” he added.
Irving declined comment to Judge David Delsman.
Delsman took issue with Derr’s statement that Irving’s activity lacked a victim, as criminals’ willingness to consume child pornography creates a demand for that illegal product and the exploitation of youth.
“There certainly are victims,” Delsman said.
The victims just didn’t happen to be directly in Irving’s orbit.
