Lebanon man sentenced to six years in prison for sex abuse

A Lebanon man has been sentenced to just over six years for a sex crime committed in Linn County.

Marshall Tompkins, 56, was charged with one count of first-degree sexual abuse in Linn County Circuit Court on Oct. 1 Judge Brendan Kane was the presiding judicial official during the hearing.

The conviction stems from an incident that took place Dec. 2, 2020. According to court documents, Tompkins sexually abused a minor. Sweet Home Police investigated the case.

“The victim in this case was a very young child,” prosecutor Conor McCahill said. “The defendant took advantage of her trust and made himself appear to be a friend. He used that relationship to abuse the victim.”

Two additional charges of first-degree attempted sexual abuse involving the same victim were dismissed.

According to McCahill, the State agreed to dismiss the other charges in exchange for a plea on count one. He added that this negotiation was done to protect the victim so she would not have to testify in court or speak on the incident in front of a room of strangers.

Tompkins entered a no contest plea prior to the sentencing. He originally pleaded not guilty to all charges on July 20, 2021.

Defense attorney Joseph Elwood declined to comment on the case.

Maddie Pfeifer covers public safety for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6091 or Madison.Pfeifer@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @maddiepfeifer_