A Lebanon man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for sexually abusing a child and physically abusing another.

During a Friday, May 26 hearing in Linn County Circuit Court, Senior Judge Daniel Murphy sentenced Jeremy Wyatt Strawn, 26, to 180 months in prison for second-degree sodomy, first-degree sexual abuse and first-degree criminal mistreatment convictions.

According to court documents, Strawn sexually abused a child under the age of 6 on or between January 2021 and November 2022. Strawn also caused physical injury to a different victim who was in his care during that time.

As a part of a plea deal between the prosecution and defense, Strawn pleaded no contest to charges of second-degree sodomy, first-degree sexual abuse and first-degree criminal mistreatment. The remaining charges — first-degree sodomy, strangulation and two counts of first-degree sexual abuse — were dismissed.

According to defense attorney Arnold Poole, Strawn earned his GED while in custody at the Linn County Jail and hopes to continue his education while at the Department of Corrections.