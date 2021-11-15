Lebanon man sentenced for tax evasion

Robert Andrew Lund of Lebanon was sentenced on Monday, Nov. 15, to 41 months in federal prison and three years of supervised release after failing to pay more than $1.7 million in personal income taxes in a case that dates back to 2001, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Lund started a private computer consulting company called Lund Performance Solutions in the mid-1980s, according to court documents. His clients included large businesses, school districts and health care companies located throughout the country.

In 1993, Lund reportedly paid $30,000 to an offshore trust promoter to establish layers of trusts to hide profits from the IRS, according to the news release. Despite being highly profitable, Lund reported almost no income from 1994 to 1996.

The IRS audited Lund, determining he owed more than $2.7 million in taxes and penalties. Lund used his untaxed profits to buy 90 acres of land outside Eugene and build a 7,000-square-foot house worth $950,000. A pilot, he also built a private landing strip there.

Lund bought the former Albany City Hall and Post Office building, a trailer park and two rental houses. He ran LPS and several smaller businesses, including a health food store, a bookstore, and a scuba diving company, all from the building in Albany.

Lund fought his tax assessments in U.S. Tax Court and the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. Both affirmed he owed the IRS unpaid taxes. In response, Lund stopped filing tax returns, creating many limited liability companies and trusts to conceal his income and assets, according to the news release.

During this time, Lund sought the assistance of a known tax protester attorney from Georgia named Kyle Weeks. Weeks later surrendered his law license and was convicted for filing false tax returns.

For a decade, the IRS sent Lund dozens of letters, bills, and summonses for financial records. He replied with his own letters, claiming he was not a U.S. citizen and therefore not subject to taxation or IRS authority.

According to federal officials, Lund repeatedly transferred title to his properties to various straw entities and people; hid rental income by signing leases with the names of at least 16 LLCs, partnerships and trusts; applied for and received food stamps and Medicaid benefits; and convinced an employee to open a bank account on behalf of one of Lund’s trusts.

On his food stamps and Medicaid applications, Lund claimed to be a part-time handyman earning just $810 a month. In total, Lund stole around $70,000 in public benefits, most of which were paid by the federal government.

On June 12, 2019, a federal grand jury in Portland returned an indictment charging Lund with tax evasion, failure to file personal income tax returns, obstructing or impeding the IRS and theft of government funds. He was also charged in a separate federal case with making a false statement in connection with a personal bankruptcy case.

Two years later, in July 2021, Lund pleaded guilty to tax evasion, failure to file personal income tax returns and stealing food stamps and Medicaid benefits. Lund’s remaining charges were dismissed in his plea agreement. He was ordered to pay more than $1.7 million in restitution to the IRS and $70,000 to the Oregon Health Authority.