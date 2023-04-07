A Lebanon man found guilty of a dozen charges has been sentenced to 500 months for sex crimes against a child that occurred more than 20 years ago.

Wearing an inmate jumpsuit with handcuffs and chains, Wesley Clarence Wright appeared before Judge Thomas McHill on Friday, April 7 to hear his fate, a sentence that adds up to more than 41 years. Wright has denied all the allegations against him.

“He committed virtually every crime that we have a law for of a sexual nature,” prosecutor Alex Olenick said.

Wright, 59, was convicted in February of five counts of first-degree sexual abuse, five counts of first-degree unlawful sexual penetration, first-degree sodomy and first-degree rape.

In court Friday, Wright said he doesn’t remember doing anything wrong and doesn't believe he did the things he was accused of doing.

“This thing has been a nightmare,” Wright told the judge. “I’ve worked most all of my life. I’ve been a good person. I just don’t get it.”

The crimes occurred between 1996 and 2001, while the victim was around 4 to 9 years old. She is now 30. The victim, whose identity Mid-Valley Media is shielding, testified during the trial with tears in her eyes as she recounted what happened to her all those years ago.

As a child, the victim would regularly go to Wright’s home in Lebanon for overnight stays, according to her testimony. They would eat dinner together, watch television and go to sleep in the same room, in the same bed.

She said each time, Wright would give her a “vitamin” in the evening. Years later, she said, she learned those vitamins had been melatonin. Wright has disputed this, saying they were Flintstones chewable vitamins.

While in bed, Wright would touch the victim underneath her clothes and penetrate her, she said. This was a regular routine. On one occasion, Wright allegedly told her, “Let’s try something new,” just before he raped her. He also made the victim perform oral sex, according to her testimony.

As an adult, the victim eventually told her mother about the abuse, and her mother reported it to the sheriff’s office at the time. But her mother said the sheriff’s office told her it wasn’t her call to make.

While the crimes happened more than 20 years ago, the victim didn’t come forward to police until 2021. Police arrested Wright in June. He has been held at the Linn County Jail ever since.

So, what changed for the victim? Having children of her own, she said.

During the trial, defense attorney Arnold Poole of Albany questioned the accuracy of the victim’s memories. Wright said the victim chose to sleep in bed with him and also said he never gave her melatonin.

There’s been no contact between Wright and the victim for the last seven or eight years, and their relationship has been relatively distant since the incidents. Wright’s son and father both testified for the defense, saying they never had any reason to suspect something criminal was going on with the victim.

Wright faced around 200 years in prison as all charges fell under the state's Measure 11 law, which sets a mandatory minimum prison sentence for certain offenses. At sentencing, his defense attorney asked the state for a 100 months sentence, the minimum possible, a little more than eight years.

“As much as I can heal from the abuse, it will never go away. I have to live with this the rest of my life, and therefore I believe he should too,” the victim said in a court record that was read by the prosecutor during sentencing.

