Lebanon man charged with multiple sex crimes

A Lebanon man was charged with multiple sex crimes on Tuesday in Linn County Circuit Court.

Ethan Harrison, 25, was arraigned on an indictment with charges of first-degree rape, first-degree unlawful sexual penetration, first-degree sex abuse, second-degree invasion of personal privacy and two counts of second-degree sex abuse.

The crimes allegedly occurred in January 2018, and the victim was incapable of consent due to physical helplessness, according to court paperwork.

The indictment was returned by a grand jury in February, after an investigation by the Lebanon Police Department.

Harrison was arrested on May 28, but later that day, paid 10 percent of his $50,000 bail to be released from the Linn County Jail.

His next court appearance was scheduled for Sept. 24.

Arnold Poole, Harrison’s defense attorney, could not be reached for comment.

Harrison has no felony convictions in Oregon, according to the state’s online court database.

Kyle Odegard can be contacted at 541-812-6077 or kyle.odegard@lee.net.

