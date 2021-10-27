Lebanon man arrested for stealing Albany Fire Department vehicle

A Lebanon man has been arrested for stealing and damaging an Albany Fire Department vehicle.

Albany Police Department arrested Joseph William Noel, 34, on Tuesday for burglary, theft, unlawful use and entry of a vehicle and criminal mischief. He is set to be arraigned in Linn County Circuit Court Wednesday afternoon.

Albany Police Department Capt. Brad Liles said Noel was arrested in Albany after investigators identified the graffiti signature on the stolen AFD vehicle as matching that of Noel’s signature on his own vehicle.

According to a Facebook post from AFD, a window in the Station 13 weight room was left unlocked Sunday night. ­­Noel entered through the window with the intention of stealing a vehicle. He stole the station’s water rescue utility truck, tagged it with graffiti, damaged it and left it in Eugene.

The station is located off of Three Lakes Road.

There were five crew members in between night calls and sleeping when the theft happened, according to AFD.

“Our overarching concern is our people first,” AFD Deputy Fire Marshal Sandy Roberts said. “Our focus is keeping our people safe because the most important people are our crew members.”

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.