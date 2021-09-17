Lebanon man arrested for sex crimes, investigation ongoing

A Lebanon man was arrested on Monday for sex crimes committed against multiple victims.

Jeremy Scott Rowan, 39, was arrested without incident by the Lebanon Police Department and lodged at the Linn County Jail for one count each of second-degree rape, second-degree unlawful sexual penetration, luring a minor and two counts of first-degree sex abuse.

Rowan was released on Tuesday after paying 10% of his security amount, or $7,500. He was released under the condition that he does not have contact with any of the victims. His next court date is set for Sept. 27.

According to a news release from the Lebanon Police Department, a report filed on Aug. 17 indicated multiple instances of sexual abuse between a minor female and an adult male relative (Rowan) known to her. The abuse is said to have occurred between 2019 and 2020.

During the investigation, more victims were identified. An adult female disclosed that there was an incident with Rowan in 2017. An additional adult female said there was an incident with Rowan in 2020 when she was a minor.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective James Glover at 541-258-4326.

Maddie Pfeifer covers public safety for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6091 or Madison.Pfeifer@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @maddiepfeifer_