A Lebanon man is accused of sexually abusing three victims in Linn County.

Lebanon police arrested Jason Andrew Garmoe, 22, on suspicion of two counts of sexual abuse. He's now facing an additional count.

According to court documents, Garmoe sexually abused three people, including two minors — one of whom was younger than 14 at the time of the alleged crime.

The abuse is alleged to have occurred in August 2018, January 2020 and October 2021.

Garmoe was scheduled to be arraigned Friday afternoon, March 24 in Linn County Circuit Court on one count of first-degree sexual abuse and two counts of third-degree sexual abuse.