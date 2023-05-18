Linn County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a Lebanon man accused of sexual abuse.

Deputies arrested Jimmy Darl Sullivan, 54, on Wednesday, May 17.

Court documents allege Sullivan sexually abused a victim on Tuesday, May 16. He was scheduled to be arraigned in Linn County Circuit Court on Thursday, May 18 on charges of first-degree sexual abuse and first-degree attempted sexual abuse.

Oregon’s online court database shows Sullivan has a lengthy criminal history in Linn County with convictions for such crimes as assault, harassment and more.

In 1997, Sullivan was convicted of charges including kidnapping, rape and sodomy. In that case, he was sentenced to 290 months in prison, or just over 24 years. He was convicted of second-degree escape in 1998, adding onto his time in prison.

It is unclear when exactly he was released from prison, but in a letter Sullivan wrote from prison to the court in 2019, he referenced having served 22 years with 3 1/2 left. In the letter, he cited his projected release date as February 2023.