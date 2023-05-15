A Lebanon man already accused of luring a minor has now been accused of sexual abuse against a minor.

Caleb Ray Lybarger, 18, was scheduled to be arraigned in Linn County Circuit Court on Monday, May 15 on three counts of first-degree sexual abuse. Court documents allege Lybarger sexually abused a minor younger than 14 multiple times in 2018.

According to Oregon's online court database, Lybarger has retained Kyla Mazhary-Clark as his defense attorney.

This isn't the only open case Lybarger has in Linn County.

Last month, Lybarger was arraigned in Linn County Circuit Court on charges of luring a minor and second-degree online sexual corruption of a child. Those crimes are alleged to have occurred on or around Feb. 21. As of Monday, Mazhary-Clark is also representing Lybarger in that case.