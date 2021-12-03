Lebanon High School placed on lockdown after potential threat

Lebanon High School was placed on lockdown Friday morning, Dec. 3, after officials there learned of a potential threat to the campus. Local law enforcement investigated and confirmed the report was false.

According to Lebanon police, the call came in around 8:31 a.m. The school's lockdown was lifted at 9:01 a.m., according to LPD.

Nearby Cascades and Green Acres elementary schools were also put into a lockout condition for security.

According to a news release from Lebanon Community Schools, staff members at Lebanon High were notified a student may have had a weapon on campus, and “a student was overheard and misunderstood by a peer.” This caused rumors to circulate, and a parent spoke up.

Oregon State Police and the Linn County Sheriff’s Office responded to the school as well, according to LPD. Officials from Lebanon police confirmed there was no active shooter on the school’s campus.

The high school serves 1,182 students and 56 teachers. The LHS School Resource Officer is Stephen Fountain.

“As is always the case following these incidents, we are analyzing actions and systems to ensure that, should this happen again, we continue to respond efficiently to keep students and staff safe,” the news release states. “Thank you for the part you play in supporting safety in our community.”

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Maddie Pfeifer covers public safety for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6091 or Madison.Pfeifer@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @maddiepfeifer_

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Madison Pfeifer Reporter Follow Madison Pfeifer Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today