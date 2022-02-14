Lebanon garage becomes fully engulfed in flames

The Lebanon Fire District responded to a garage fire in the 300 block of Thirteenth Street at around 9 a.m. Monday, Feb. 14, according to a news release from LFD.

No injuries were reported.

The detached garage was fully involved with fire and threatening the main house when firefighters arrived at the scene. The residents were evacuating the home, according to the news release, but an elderly woman in a wheelchair needed help getting out.

A battalion chief helped a passerby who was assisting the elderly woman in moving her from her motorized wheelchair to a smaller one. The two were able to carry her out of the front door.

The back door with a wheel chair ramp was unusable because of the proximity of the fire, according to LFD.

Lebanon Fire responded with four suppression apparatus, 15 firefighters and five chief officers. It took around 20 minutes for firefighters to get the fire under control. Personnel stayed at the scene for another hour-and-a-half to make sure the fire was out and there were no hot spots.

According to the news release, the fire damaged some siding on the house and broke a window.

Firefighters contained the fire to the garage, but the garage was a complete loss.