The Lebanon Fire District is missing a vehicle after what appears to be the second theft of the department in under a month.

In under a month, the Lebanon Fire District has been the target of two thefts, according to a Wednesday, June 21 news release. In May, tools were missing following a break-in at a relatively remote fire station. Now a 2002 White Ford Ranger has been stolen from the Station 31 parking lot, presumably on or around June 18, according to the release.

The vehicle is owned by Benton County Shops, which provides vehicle repair and maintenance services for the district. The truck was used to assist in shuttling apparatus and delivering personnel back and forth between the fire station and the shop in Corvallis, according to the release.

“It is exceptionally frustrating to have to deal with these thefts on top of our already high emergency response load,” fire Chief Joseph Rodondi said in a statement. “When we have to divert resources to replenishing stolen tools, adjusting apparatus repair schedules, and enhancing security, ultimately, we are taking away from our ability to serve the citizens of our District. These thefts have a ripple effect that extends much further out than just the loss of goods or vehicles.”

Fire District authorities believe that the suspects attempted to use the fuel card onboard on June 18 in Sweet Home, Brownsville and Coburg between 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at various fuel stations.

The license plate on the white, 2002 Ford Ranger is E227387. Anyone with information regarding this theft is urged to contact Sgt. Miner at Lebanon Police Department by calling 541-451-1751, option *0, and referencing case number 2023-7417.

