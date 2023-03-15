The Linn County Sheriff's Office has arrested a pair of Lebanon residents after the duo allegedly burglarized a property in Crabtree on Tuesday, March 14.

Deputies arrested Aaron Barger, 37, and Ashley Waters, 34, on suspicion of first-degree burglary, criminal trespass and warrants for previous offenses.

According to an agency news release, at around 7:15 p.m., deputies responded to the property at the 36000 block of Cold Springs Road for a burglary in progress. The property had been burglarized multiple time before, the news release said. Deputies discovered the homeowner was gone during Tuesday's incident.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found Barger and Waters in the house and they attempted to communicate with them so they would surrender. When the two were uncooperative, deputies utilized K9 Thunder and found the pair hiding in the house.

Medics transported Barger to Albany General Hospital for injuries to his left forearm from the apprehension with Thunder, according to LCSO. The two were booked into Linn County Jail.

"Burglaries often cause victims to feel violated and unsecure in their most private areas of life and we take that violation seriously," the news release said. "The use of a K9 gave our deputies the ability to apprehend these suspects in a manner that is safest for all involved."

According to Oregon's online court database, Barger was arraigned in Linn County Circuit Court on Wednesday, March 15 on charges of first-degree burglary and possession of a burglary tool or theft device. Water was arraigned on one count of first-degree burglary.