Lebanon couple spending next 6 years in prison for not feeding their infant before her death

According to the affidavit, Swiercz said she was waiting until her next payday to go to the store for supplies. In the meantime, police said, Swiercz neglected to reach out to a government agency, family or friends for help.

The infant was found to be only 5 pounds and 4 ounces during her autopsy.

Lee and Swiercz were arraigned in Linn County Circuit Court before Judge Michael Wynhausen for first-degree manslaughter on April 30. This charge is a Measure 11 offense that, on conviction, carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison.

On Dec. 1, they each pleaded no contest to a lesser charge of second-degree manslaughter — also a Measure 11 crime — which carries a minimum prison sentence of six years and three months.

On Friday, Linn County Circuit Judge Brendan Kane sentenced both Lee and Swiercz to that minimum sentence of 75 months in prison, in addition to three years each of post-prison supervision upon release. According to the prosecutor, Linn County Deputy District Attorney Richard Wijers, the two have received credit for time served since their initial arrests.