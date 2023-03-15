A Lebanon couple has been sentenced for their roles in the death of their 17-month-old daughter.

John David Hutchings, 29, and Kaitlyn Rose Hutchings, 24, were sentenced in Linn County Circuit Court earlier this month following convictions for one count of criminally negligent homicide and two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor.

Judge Brendan Kane sentenced John Hutchings to prison time while Kaitlyn Hutchings got off with jail and probation, according to court documents filed with Oregon’s online court database.

The incident

According to Albany police, the pair’s daughter Jaelynn drowned Sept. 23, 2021, at a home in Albany while her parents neglected to watch the girl and her two siblings.

The couple was arrested and charged by prosecutors in May. The pair were accused of second-degree manslaughter, first-degree criminal mistreatment, three counts of second-degree child neglect and three counts of endangering the welfare of a minor.

Prosecutor Douglas Prince represented the state in both cases. Kaitlyn Hutchings was represented by defense attorney Drew Anderson, while John Hutchings was represented by defense attorney Michael Lowry.

Different sentences

During a plea hearing in January, the coupled pleaded no contest to charges of manslaughter for the death of Jaelynn and also pleaded no contest to one count of endangering a minor child for each of the girl’s two siblings who were allowed to be in a place where people were using or keeping controlled substances.

At the sentencing hearing this month, the two were convicted of the lesser charge of criminally negligent homicide instead of manslaughter, according to judgment documents. Prince said in an email that the original charges of second-degree manslaughter were indicted on "a theory of criminal negligence instead of recklessness."

Kane sentenced John Hutchings to 1 1/2 years in prison. He sentenced Kaitlyn Hutchings to 30 days in jail with three years of supervised probation.

Part of Kaitlyn Hutching’s probation agreement requires her to enroll in and successfully complete a parenting class approved by the Oregon Department of Human Services, as well as not provide any child care or be a caregiver or be in charge of any minors except for her own children. She must comply with all directives of ODHS regarding her two children.

According to Prince, John Hutchings' prior misdemeanor conviction played some role in why he received prison time and his wife did not.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

John Hutchings was convicted of second-degree child neglect in December 2020 for leaving Jaelynn unattended or in a place where her welfare was endangered. He was on probation for that conviction at the time of Jaelynn's death.

According to the Oregon Department of Corrections database, he is at Coffee Creek Intake Center.

Kaitlyn Hutchings is being held at the Linn County Jail with a scheduled release date of March 29.

Related stories: