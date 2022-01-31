Lebanon couple accused of illegally growing nearly $10 million worth of marijuana

The federal government is seeking to take over a 5.15-acre Lebanon property after suspecting the owners of illegally growing nearly $10 million worth of marijuana.

Cai Fen Pan and Ying Xiu Ye are accused of running an illegal cannabis operation out of their Lebanon home, according to a court document filed Jan. 25 by a special agent with the Drug Enforcement Administration.

The property contains a 4,000-square-foot house, a 4,200-square-foot barn, an additional 1,344-square-foot building and a 1,440 square-foot machine shed.

On Nov. 16, 2020, a Linn County Sheriff’s Office deputy was dispatched to the Lebanon to investigate a potentially illegal marijuana grow.

According to the court document, the deputy approached Ye, who consented to showing the deputy the marijuana plants being grown at the residence.

The deputy took note of multiple rooms full of marijuana plants, heat lamps and ventilation systems. According to the deputy, Ye said she “grew marijuana for her and her husband to use” as well as some friends.

Ye said the couple only gave away the marijuana to friends and did not sell it, according to the court document. Ye admitted neither her nor her husband had permits or licenses from the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission, Oregon Medical Marijuana Program or Oregon Department of Agriculture to grow marijuana.

Based on the size and “sophistication” of the operation, the deputy passed the information to a lieutenant and detective with the Linn Interagency Narcotics Enforcement task force. The deputy provided LINE with photos from the property.

A detective then obtained a search warrant for the property.

All the buildings on the property had been subdivided into multiple growing and processing rooms, according to the court document, and had separate areas for storing chemicals.

During the search of the home, detectives found around $7,320 in cash in Ye’s jacket. They seized some 1,096 marijuana plants (including clones) from the home, 2,051 from the machine shed (including clones) and 1,266 from the barn.

In total, LINE seized around 4,400 marijuana plants, weighing 1,260 pounds and valued at an estimated $9,870,709.99.

According to the court document, each grow location had “intricate ventilation, watering, power and optimal growing environment designed for marijuana.”

Based on the amount of chemicals, water diversion products, power, and processing equipment on the property, detectives deemed the location to be a large-scale marijuana manufacturing operation.

The house itself appeared to be a “short stay location” and hardly lived in, detectives noted. The couple bought the house on or around July 3, 2019, for the sole purpose of growing and harvesting marijuana for distribution, according to the court document.

As a part of the search warrant, a 2020 Dodge pickup truck, a trailer and $8,982 were seized by law enforcement.

Ye and Pan relocated to Oregon from Georgia, where they still operate a for-hire transportation business, according to the court document.

