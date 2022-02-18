Lebanon caregiver charged with raping woman under his care

A federal grand jury charged a Lebanon man Thursday, Feb. 17 with kidnapping and sexual misconduct after he allegedly put a woman under his care in a van, drove to a cemetery where he reportedly raped her.

U.S. prosecutors indicted Zakary Glover, 28, on deprivation of rights for allegedly using his job as a state care provider to kidnap and attempt to sexually abuse the woman, who has severe autism and communicates mostly through pictures, videos and drawings, according to a court document. Glover also was indicted on kidnapping.

If convicted, Glover could be sentenced to life in prison, according to a Justice Department news release.

Glover was a caregiver in a state Department of Human Services 24-hour home in Lebanon for people with developmental disabilities, where one of his jobs was taking residents in a secure van to buy food at drive-through restaurants, according to an indictment.

He allegedly took a woman from the facility in November to visit a Taco Bell, drove to Aumsville, more than 27 miles away, and down a dead-end gravel road lined with tall trees where he parked the van at Aumsville Cemetery. Glover opened the passenger door, lowered his pants, grabbed the woman and attempted to sexually abuse her, the indictment states.

Glover got back into the van after five minutes and eventually drove the woman back to the Human Services home in Lebanon, according to the document.

The state charged Glover on Dec. 9 with first-degree rape, first-degree sexual abuse, second-degree kidnapping and first-degree official misconduct. An indictment filed in Marion County alleges Glover knowingly forced sex on a woman incapable of consent.

Stabilization and Crisis Unit, the DHS program that runs the home in Lebanon, provides around-the-clock vocational services and support for the highest-risk Oregonians with developmental disabilities, according to a state job posting.

DHS did not return a phone call and email asking whether Glover is still employed at the department.

Alex Powers covers business, environment and healthcare for Mid-Valley Media. Contact him at 541-812-6116 or alex.powers@lee.net.

