LCSO Search and Rescue, Posse rescue woman with medical issues from Shale Lake

Members of the Linn County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue and Posse responded to rescue a 58-year-old Washington woman having medical issues at Shale Lake.

On Monday at 7:28 p.m., the Linn County Dispatch Center received a call regarding a woman in medical distress. She was camping in the area with friends when she began having breathing issues.

Shale Lake is located off the Pacific Crest Trail near Pamelia Lake, east of Idanha. It can only be accessed by hiking in 7.5 miles from the Pamelia Lake Trailhead.

LCSO Search and rescue and Posse members responded to the area and made their way to the injured female just after 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning. One of the Posse members is a registered nurse who was able to medically assess the female’s condition.

The Oregon Army National Guard was contacted, and the female was taken out of the area by helicopter to Salem for medical treatment. She was in stable condition when transported.

LCSO was assisted by the Oregon Army National Guard, Corvallis Mountain Rescue and the State Search and Rescue Office of Oregon Emergency Management. The rescue operation took more than 16 hours from more than 20 members of LCSO Search and Rescue, the LCSO Posse and deputies.