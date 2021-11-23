 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Jefferson man dies in car crash in Marion County

  • 0
STOCK PIX police log lights 03

A Jefferson man died in a car crash in Marion County on Monday, Nov. 22, according to a news release from Oregon State Police.

Oregon State Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single rollover crash at around 11:28 a.m. Monday near Enchanted Way by the Highway 164 interchange.

The news release states Brandon Bailey, 30, was traveling southbound in a Toyota Corolla at a high rate speed when his vehicle left the roadway and rolled over several times.

Bailey sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead. The roadway was closed for around three hours.

Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Turner Fire Department, Jefferson Fire Department and Oregon Department of Transportation assisted OSP.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Fighting gas prices, US to release oil from reserve

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News